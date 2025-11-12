Meghalaya government holds high-level meet to tackle surge in crimes against women and children

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With Meghalaya recording 658 cases of crimes against women and 556 cases of crimes against children in 2024, the state government on Tuesday convened a high-level consultative meeting to address the alarming trend and strengthen protective mechanisms.

The meeting, held at the State Convention Centre Auditorium in Shillong, brought together key stakeholders and was chaired by Adviser to the Government of Meghalaya (Social Welfare Department), Paul Lyngdoh, and co-chaired by the Chairpersons of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Adviser Paul Lyngdoh underscored the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding women and children, stating that Meghalaya’s political leadership was “committed to strengthening protection for women and children.” Referring to the recent Sohra witchcraft incident, Lyngdoh said the swift government response reflected the department’s proactive stance. He also commended the police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for their “tireless efforts in combating drug trafficking,” adding that such actions “restore public confidence in the system.”

SCPCR Chairperson Agatha Sangma said the consultation was initiated by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in light of the rising number of crimes against women and children. Emphasising the need for a holistic approach, she called for “greater awareness of the POCSO Act, counsellors in schools, Child Safety Committees, and reduced screen time for children,” while also suggesting “flexible working hours for mothers.” MSCW Chairperson Iamon Syiem expressed concern over the increasing number of petitions from single mothers and the growing instances of domestic violence and workplace harassment. She urged the need for “systematic data collection on crimes against women” and advocated for “mentoring young men to respect women.”

