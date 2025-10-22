DGP Nongrang flags rising crimes against women, children; calls for action

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing public concern over crimes against women and children, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang has disclosed that an independent agency has completed a detailed study on the state’s crime trends, offering crucial insights into the disturbing patterns that have emerged in recently. Speaking on the sidelines of the Police Commemoration Day held at Police Headquarters, Shillong, Nongrang said the report—commissioned by the department—marks a critical step towards evidence-based policing and societal introspection.

“The fact that the incidents of crime against children are happening in a very close succession one after another is a matter of concern about that but except in one case in most of the cases we were able to pinpoint the perpetrators. Who is the accused and arrest the accused also, most of the cases we see whether it is the victim or the perpetrators they come from dysfunctional families, so it’s not just the case of law but also a societal problem,” the DGP asserted.

She added that while the overall trend may appear to be declining as police continue to nab offenders swiftly, the deeper causes remain complex. “There are multiple reasons for having these issues but unless we take a holistic view and we all work together, it’s not possible just for the police department to solve the problem,” Nongrang emphasized, calling for a united response from all sections of society.

Highlighting findings from the newly submitted study, Nongrang revealed that the independent organization has identified reasons why Meghalaya has transitioned from being merely a transit state in drug-related crimes to now facing serious challenges as a user state.

