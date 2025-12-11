Meghalaya Government inaugurates facilities for visitors to Nongkrem Dance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant step to preserve Meghalaya’s rich tribal heritage and promote tourism, the Government of Meghalaya, through the Tourism Department, on Wednesday inaugurated development works for cultural and tourism facilities for the renowned Nongkrem Dance at Lum Pomblang and Madan Syiem, Smit. The event brought together political leaders, traditional heads, and community representatives, reflecting the state’s commitment to safeguarding its cultural identity and supporting community development.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, the Syiem and Dorbar of Hima Khyrim, and community leaders including Longsan Mansan, Sordars, and Rangbah Shnongs, recalled his first visit to the site over three and a half years ago. “I share this not as a criticism, but as a reflection. In that moment, I felt strongly that this needed to change. I was determined that we would do whatever it takes to give due respect to our traditions and culture—to protect, preserve, and promote them,” he said, stressing the importance of preserving Meghalaya’s cultural legacy.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the development extended beyond the dance grounds, including improvements at Madan Syiem and nearby areas, creating safer and more organized cultural spaces. He emphasized that government actions are guided by need, fairness, and equity, noting consistent outreach over the past seven and a half years to communities across all regions and religions. “For the state to develop we have to move forward together in unity and inclusivity, ensuring development benefits everyone,” he added, urging people to overcome regional bias and work collectively.

CM Sangma also highlighted that cultural programmes like the Nongkrem Dance showcase the state’s diverse communities, support tourism, strengthen the local economy, and preserve cultural traditions. He reaffirmed the government’s continued support for health services, sports, and extracurricular activities, and assured that pending infrastructure projects would be completed in partnership with traditional heads. Improvements in connectivity through bridges, retaining walls, and other infrastructure were also mentioned.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong noted that the initiative demonstrates the leadership’s commitment to inclusive progress. He also announced plans to beautify Iewduh Market to improve convenience, safety, and experience for residents and visitors.

