Meghalaya government lauds police for solving Sohra case, mourns victims of Ahmedabad air crash

SHILLONG: In a significant move, the Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday passed a resolution expressing deep appreciation for all the agencies involved in resolving the recent tragic incident in Sohra, particularly praising the police department for their role in cracking the case that led to the death of a tourist.

MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul said, “The Meghalaya Cabinet adopted a resolution to formally acknowledge and express gratitude for the role played by various agencies, government departments, and especially the police department in handling the tragic case which occurred at Sohra where there was a loss of life of one tourist.”

He further added that the Cabinet appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders involved, particularly the members of the rescue team who had been stationed in Sohra and trekking through the region for over 15 days in the course of the investigation and search operations.

“The Cabinet will also formally meet the officers, like the Director General of Police and the team from the police department, in order to formally pay respect and acknowledge the role that they have played in cracking the case,” he said.

In addition, Lyngdoh shared that the government had already met with the rescue team at Sohra two days ago, where they were presented with certificates and cash incentives as a token of appreciation for their commitment and service. Meanwhile, Minister Lyngdoh stated, “The Cabinet also today condoled the loss of about 290 lives in the air crash at Ahmedabad. We pay our tribute to all those who lost their lives, including the passengers on board and the students of the medical college.”

