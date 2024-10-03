Meghalaya Government Mulling To Upgrade Education System By Introducing QR Codes

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government is trying to leverage technological innovations to combat the challenges faced by the educational sector of the state.

Some parts of the state have limited access to the internet which acts as a major obstacle in the pursuit of delivering quality education to every nook and corner of the state.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangha emphasized that around 80-90 percent of the villages in Meghalaya have internet access, while around 10-15% still grapple with internet connectivity issues.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has set his eyes on expanding mobile and internet services across the state so as to ensure that every student gets equal educational opportunities.