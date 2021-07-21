Meghalaya Government Regulates Rates Charged by Private Hospital for COVID-19 Treatment

SHILLONG:

The Government of Meghalaya has been taking a number of measures to control and manage the bCOVID-19 pandemic in the state. Testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients are being provided free of cost in the government hospitals.

In view of the surge in the cases, the private hospitals in the state were also directed to keep a number of beds for the treatment of category "C" and "D" COVID-19 patients.

However, a number of public grievances regarding exorbitant rates being charged by certain private hospitals were received. The government of Meghalaya therefore, constituted a committee vide notification No. Health. 92/2020/12 dated 18/06/2021 to examine the rates of treatment in the private hospitals and to recommend the reasonable rates of hospitalization charges.

After going through the report of the committee headed by the director of Health Services (MI), the Government in the Health and family Welfare Department, in exercise of the powers bestowed under Section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987, hereby notifies the following rates for regulating the prices to be charged by private hospitals in providing quality care to COVID-19 patients.

















Meghalaya on Tuesday witnessed a surge in COVID-19 deaths with 13 more fatalities, health authorities informed. Of the 13 deaths, East Khasi Hills district recorded seven, West Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills districts recorded two each and North Garo Hills and West Garo Hills districts recorded one each. The State also recorded 500 new cases and 476 more recoveries from the virus.

With the latest figures, to date, the State has registered 968 deaths, 4044 active cases and 53,263 recoveries. Of the 500 new cases, East Khasi Hills district recorded 148, West Garo Hills district 108, South West Khasi Hills district 58, West Jaintia Hills district 42, Ri-Bhoi district 36, South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills district 24, North Garo Hills district 21, East Garo Hills district 16, South Garo Hills district 15 and East Jaintia Hills district eight.

Meanwhile, of the 4,044 active cases, East Khasi Hills district has 1,195, West Garo Hills district 935, Ri-Bhoi district 591, West Jaintia Hills district 419, South West Khasi Hills district 215, North Garo Hills district 154, West Khasi Hills District 150, East Garo Hills district 124, South West Garo Hills district 104, South Garo Hills district 91 and East Jaintia Hills district 66.





