Meghalaya Government to Convene Final Meeting on Harijan Colony Relocation on May 7

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government is preparing for an important meeting on May 7 with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to solve the long-standing problem of relocating the Harijan Colony.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, shared this information. This meeting is seen as the final discussion before a decision is made. DCM Dhar is hopeful, saying, "It should be the last meeting, and we will know the outcome on that day."

DCM Dhar, who oversees the Urban Affairs department, emphasized the government's commitment to speed up negotiations with the HPC regarding relocating the Sweepers' Colony.