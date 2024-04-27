Meghalaya Government to Convene Final Meeting on Harijan Colony Relocation on May 7

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government is preparing for an important meeting on May 7 with the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to solve the long-standing problem of relocating the Harijan Colony.
The Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, shared this information. This meeting is seen as the final discussion before a decision is made. DCM Dhar is hopeful, saying, "It should be the last meeting, and we will know the outcome on that day."
DCM Dhar, who oversees the Urban Affairs department, emphasized the government's commitment to speed up negotiations with the HPC regarding relocating the Sweepers' Colony.
The issue of relocating the 342 families from the Harijan colony has been a concern, highlighted by the Meghalaya High Court during a July 2023 hearing, noting the long-standing unresolved matter.
Initially, the HPC rejected the relocation plan. However, in June of the previous year, they reportedly agreed in principle to the government's proposal, as revealed during a June 7 hearing in the High Court of Meghalaya.
Advocate-General Amit Kumar confirmed that the HPC agreed to the plan but proposed modifications to it.
The proposed plan for relocating residents includes providing 2.14 acres of land within the municipal board's existing building and an additional 1.4 acres of land opposite the current area, totaling 3.6 acres for relocation.
