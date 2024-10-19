Meghalaya Government to Launch MRSSA through New Budget Initiative

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government will introduce a new budgetary scheme to implement the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

The cabinet accorded approval to the scheme, post a cabinet meeting, by which the district authorities have been permitted to raise the funds to streamline MRSSA.

Law Minister Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh said that after the meeting, the cabinet ruled that their earlier order of blocking the police department's draft to bring the existing laws and rulebooks under MRSSA can be modified to give district authorities the requisite permission to raise funds to streamline MRSSA.

The plan "provides funding to the Deputy Commissioners to enable them to begin their work and tracking of MRSSA without delay," said Lyngdoh while explaining the proposed plan. A revolving fund of at least Rs. 2 lakh would also be provided for each district to help in all activities of the District Task Force on MRSSA. She added that it will also be district need-basis in terms of its budget, especially where there are areas involving a larger number of traditional authorities, such as dorbars, involved in the monitoring process.

Asked if there would be increases in the budget, Lyngdoh indicated that it wasn't likely. "This is the first time we are introducing such a scheme. You cannot monitor MRSSA effectively without a proper plan in place, and that's why the government has created this new scheme under the MRSSA Act," she said. She further stated that funding will be based on the specific needs of each district rather than a standard amount for all.

Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya (Home Police Department), explained that how the MRSSA will be translated into action. He said that the District Task Force under the rules of MRSSA is to verify the information of tenants. This they require infrastructure also which would be laptops, computers, Internet facility and sitting fees for non-official members. There are quite a few neighborhoods in Shillong already using MRSSA by entering landlord and tenant details online into a database accessible both to the police and to the District Task Force. Any new funds will enable districts to get them the necessary tools to manage that database and track residents effectively.

Responding to allegations that people evicted from Assam because of foreigners will come and claim themselves as that, the secretary-general Lyngdoh said, "It is only speculation. It does not matter what is happening in another state. The MRSSA has its own rules and regulations that does not have anything to do with the citizenship of the State. We will deal with it case-to-case basis".

With this new financial resource, the government is optimistic that MRSSA, created after careful consideration of the recommendations given by the Supreme Court, will soon be put into effective effect.