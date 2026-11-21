CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government will hold a consultative meeting with teachers serving in deficit grant-in-aid schools on November 30 to discuss their concerns, demands and grievances, with the aim of working towards an amicable resolution through dialogue.

According to an official communication issued by Director of School Education and Literacy Richa Kulkarni, IAS, the meeting has been scheduled for 3 pm at the MTTA Conference Hall, DERT Annex, Malki, Shillong. The consultation will take place after the ongoing examinations, which are scheduled to continue until November 27, to ensure that the examination process is not disrupted.