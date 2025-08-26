M’laya MP urges PM for enhanced rail connectivity at Mendipathar

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Tura MP Saleng A. Sangma has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, pressing for urgent development of railway connectivity and infrastructure at Mendipathar Railway Station — the only operational railway station in Meghalaya.

In his letter, Sangma highlighted the “critical need” to boost railway services in the state, stressing that Mendipathar’s development was “not merely a regional requirement but a national imperative.”

He urged the Centre to introduce a vista dome train from Kolkata to Mendipathar, super-fast passenger trains to Kanyakumari, Mumbai, and New Delhi, along with a full-fledged goods train network. “Enhanced goods connectivity will unlock the economic potential of our region and create employment opportunities,” he said.

Speaking to media persons, Sangma addressed concerns over influx, noting that the railway line currently extends only 14 km into Meghalaya from Assam, with just two passenger trains operating. “Till now not much of influx is there. But if we make a bigger platform, then we might have to look at the security side also,” he cautioned, calling for proper checkpoints to safeguard local interests.

The MP clarified that his demand was limited to expansion from Mendipathar itself, urging for direct train links from the station to major cities. “Right now it’s only operating from Mendipathar to Guwahati and no other goods train,” Sangma said, expressing hope that the government would prioritize Meghalaya’s railway needs to bring “prosperity and progress” to the region.

