Meghalaya Governor Approves ST Certificate Rule for GHADC Elections

Meghalaya Governor C. H. Vijayashankar on Tuesday approved amended rules making it mandatory for all candidates to hold a Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate to contest elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).
The decision comes amid sustained demands from pressure groups seeking stronger safeguards for tribal representation in the Garo Hills region.
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The amended rules were passed a day earlier by the newly formed Executive Committee of the GHADC, which moved to restrict council elections exclusively to tribal contestants — the first such measure since the council's establishment in 1952.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma welcomed the Governor's approval, saying, "Would like to thank the Hon'ble Governor for approving the amended rules making it mandatory for candidates to have ST certificate to contest in the GHADC elections."
In a parallel development, a formal notification detailed the allocation of portfolios within the GHADC Executive Committee, issued under the authority of the Chief Executive Member.
Dhormonath Ch. Sangma, Chief Executive Member, will oversee General Administration, Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, and personnel matters including postings, transfers, promotions, and training.
The remaining portfolios have been distributed as follows among Executive Members:
Stevie M. Marak — Taxation, Art and Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs
Arbinstone B. Marak — Land and Revenue
Grahambell A. Sangma — Civil Works
Henen R. Sangma — Forest and Water Conservation, Catchment Area Development, and Jhum Control
Sengbath R. Marak — Agriculture, Ferry Ghats, Fisheries, and Water Works
Crozier G. Momin — Haat
Ashahel D. Shira — Tourism, Reformation, and Coordination
Nehru D. Sangma — Rural Development, Sand Market, and Brick Market
Cherak W. Momin — Rural Administration, Resource Mobilisation, Cattle Feeding, Custom and Usage, and inter-state boundary dispute matters
Alphonsush R. Marak — Transport, Printing and Stationery, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Administration of Justice
The notification formalises the administrative structure of the council as the newly amended electoral rules come into effect.
The GHADC is one of the autonomous district councils established under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution to protect the rights and identity of tribal communities.
Making the ST certificate a mandatory eligibility criterion for candidates marks a significant shift in how the council elections will be contested going forward — and reflects growing assertions of tribal identity and self-governance across Meghalaya's hill districts.