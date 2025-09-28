Meghalaya Governor attends Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan at Mairang

SHILLONG: Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayashankar on Saturday urged health workers, and community leaders to work collectively to aid Meghalaya in becoming a model state in implementing the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan (SNSPA).

While addressing the programme Saturday at Tirot Sing Memorial Civil Hospital, Mairang, Eastern West Khasi Hills District, the Governor underscored the importance of women's health.

The Governor emphasized that wide coverage under the scheme would not only strengthen women's health but also help the State gain national recognition for its performance.

"If the women of the family are healthy, then the entire family will be healthy. The Prime Minister has envisioned this programme to reach every woman, every household and every community of the country," he said.

The Governor also expressed concern over the rising health challenges in the State, including cancer, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and substance abuse. He stressed the need for spreading awareness, especially against tobacco consumption and drug abuse, and appealed to religious and community leaders to play a proactive role.

Vijayashankar distributed Nutrition Kits to pregnant women, Sanitary Pads to adolescent girls, and Medical Kit Bags to TB patients. He commended the efforts of the district administration, medical officers, and frontline health workers in organizing the campaign and stated that those who performed best in carrying forward the initiative would be formally honoured on behalf of the State Government.

On the occasion, Dr. Timothy L. Nonglait, Medical Superintendent of Tirot Sing Memorial Hospital, Mairang, said, "This campaign is not just about healthcare; it is about holistic nourishment and recognizing that a healthy woman builds a healthy family and a prosperous nation."

He added, "The Abhiyan specifically focuses on women, adolescents, and children by ensuring the delivery of preventive, promotive and curative services right at the community level. This crucial work is part of our commitment to empowering families, building healthier lifestyles and realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047."

He informed that the hospital has been providing a wide range of services under the programme, including antenatal check-ups, immunization for children, hemoglobin screening, screening for hypertension, diabetes, cancers, TB checks and counselling services. He also highlighted the enrolment of ABDM, PMJAY, Aadhaar and MHIS cards, availability of both minor and major surgeries, and the organization of a blood donation drive with 18 donors. On an average, the hospital caters to nearly 6,000 patients per month, he added. (PIB)

