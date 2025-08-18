Meghalaya: HITO raises Khasi Flag, seeks Governor’s intervention

Correspondent

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) today raised the flag of the Khasi state at Lum Shillong in a symbolic act to remind the Meghalaya government of its responsibility to implement long-pending directives concerning the Khasi and Jaiñtia people.

Speaking at the event, HITO president Donbok Dkhar said, “This event is meant to remind the Government of Meghalaya to act on the directives issued by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) in April 2012 and again in October and November 2014. These directives highlight the need to incorporate treaty agreements into the Constitution of India as a special Article. Doing so will ensure that the Khasi and Jaiñtia people receive the rights and status they deserve.”

On the same day, HITO formally approached the Governor of Meghalaya, C. H. Vijayashankar, through an email seeking his intervention. The organization attached a detailed memorandum emphasizing the urgency of implementing the historic Instrument of Accession and the Annexed Agreement signed by C. Rajagopalachari, then Governor-General of India, on August 17, 1948.

In the letter addressed to the Governor, HITO underscored: “Our organization is dedicated to advocating for the rights enshrined in the Instrument of Accession and the Annexed Agreement, which recognize the unique status and rights of the Khasi states. We are deeply concerned that the commitments made in this historic document remain unfulfilled.”

The organization further urged, “We respectfully request your urgent intervention with the Government of Meghalaya. We urge you to ensure that the state government responds and submits a comprehensive report to the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the implementation of the national commitments outlined in the agreements. It is imperative to refer to the directives issued by the NCST in April 2012 and October/November 2014, which underscore the necessity of incorporating the treaty agreements into the Constitution of India as a special Article to safeguard the rightful status of the Khasi and Jaiñtia people.”

Highlighting the historical significance, HITO stated, “August 17, 1948, marks a profound milestone in our history, as it was on this day that C. Rajagopalachari accepted the Instrument of Accession and the Annexed Agreement, thereby affirming our unique status and protecting our cultural identity. The delay in fulfilling the promises made in this agreement is a matter of great concern for our community, affecting our social, cultural, and legal standing.”

Concluding its appeal, HITO said, “We sincerely hope that you will recognize the gravity of this matter and take decisive steps to revive and respect the unique historical context of the Khasi and Jaiñtia states. Your support is crucial in ensuring that our rights and history are not overlooked.”

