Meghalaya Governor inaugurates photo exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

A REPORTER



SHILLONG: To mark the attainment of 75 years of Indian Independence, a five day photo exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' was inaugurated by the Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik in the presence of Hynniewta, Director DDK, Shillong who attended as the Guest of Honour.

Organized by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Shillong under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the exhibition which coincides with the nationwide launch of the celebration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to remind the citizens of the value of freedom and sacrifices made by the freedom fighters to secure the future of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor informed the gathering the March 12 marks the anniversary of the Dandi March and by launching the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the reenactment of the Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram. The March will culminate on April 5, 2021.

Lauding the effort of the organizers in putting up an exhibition drawing the attention of the youth to the contribution and the sacrifice of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Governor hoped that their vision and philosophy will serve as a source of inspiration.

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav, a series of events will be organized 75 weeks leading to the attainment of 75 years of India's Independence on August 15, 2022.

The Governor also gave away prizes to winners of different competitions held to mark the occasion.

