Meghalaya Governor Says 33% Women's Reservation Could Bring 20 Female MLAs to State Assembly

Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar on Monday called on the state's political leadership to mentally prepare for a significant transformation in legislative representation, pointing to the possible implementation of the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

Speaking at an International Women's Day programme organised by the Directorate of Social Welfare Meghalaya at Lok Bhavan in Shillong, the Governor said the reform could result in no fewer than 20 women legislators entering the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, while at least one of the state's two parliamentary seats may be reserved for women from the next election cycle.

