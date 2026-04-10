Meghalaya Govt Bans Permanent Structures on Umiam Lake Island Amid Protests

The Meghalaya government has moved to reassure the public that no permanent construction will be permitted on Lumpongdeng Island in Umiam Lake, even as environmental groups escalate their opposition to a proposed tourism project in the ecologically sensitive area.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday sought to address growing public concern, but his assurances have done little to calm protesters who are now demanding the project be cancelled outright.

Sangma stated that the agreement between the government and the tourism department explicitly prohibits any permanent structures on the island.

Only temporary arrangements — tents, pandals, and stalls — will be allowed, and only for short durations of around a week to ten days, after which they must be dismantled. The Chief Minister said the government has taken a position that goes beyond what environmental regulations strictly require, ruling out any long-term infrastructure on the island.

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