Whose fault is it? Within one month, repaired NH-127B damaged

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Raising serious concerns over the quality of recent infrastructure works, Opposition TMC legislator Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi on Wednesday demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the repair of National Highway 127B, also known as the AMPT Road, stating that the stretch from Gomaijhora to Rajabala has significantly deteriorated within a month of completion.

The legislator's demand followed an inspection of the affected stretch from Gomaijhora to Rajabala, where he flagged what he described as glaring lapses in execution and oversight and called upon the State government and the administration to take immediate cognisance and fix accountability. He pressed for a formal probe into the alleged irregularities, underscoring the need to examine both the quality of work and adherence to standards by the contractor and officials concerned.

The TMC legislator from Rajabala constituency said, "It has not even been one month since the road was repaired, and within this period, you can see that more than 70 per cent of the road is already damaged. I have communicated this several times to the contractor as well as the department, but nothing has been done so far. I request the Deputy Commissioner in charge of PWD, Government of Meghalaya, to kindly enquire into the lapses that led to these irregularities. An immediate inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the cause of the damage. If any lapses are found, all those responsible should be punished and the road should be repaired immediately. This is our lifeline. It is a serious matter," Kazi said.

"I suggest that a joint inquiry should be conducted, including local representatives, the officials involved and the contractor, at the earliest possible time," he added.

He emphasised that the road serves as a critical lifeline for the region, warning that continued neglect could disrupt connectivity and pose risks to public safety, while reiterating the urgency of a time-bound joint inquiry involving local representatives, officials and the contractor.

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