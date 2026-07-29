Meghalaya Govt Defends Shillong Peak Ropeway, Cites Full Statutory and Environmental Clearances

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government on Tuesday defended the proposed Rs 151-crore Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, stating that it had obtained all mandatory statutory approvals and environmental safeguards before construction began.

The Tourism Department, through the Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority (MRDA), said the project was being implemented with funding from the New Development Bank and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region under the PM-DevINE scheme. Construction commenced on October 15, 2025, and the 896-metre ropeway will feature 13 cabins built to European CEN standards.

The MRDA said the project would promote sustainable tourism, reduce road traffic-related emissions and generate local employment. It added that all required permissions, including forest clearance, land lease agreements and no-objection certificates from the Airports Authority of India, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, had been secured.

The authority said forest clearance for diversion of 2.3257 hectares of land was granted in October 2024, while compensatory afforestation measures and compliance with the Forest Rights Act had been completed. It also noted that public consultations were held and the project did not require environmental clearance under the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

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