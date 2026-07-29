Over 2.24 Lakh Meghalaya Voters Flagged as ‘No Mapping’ in Intensive Electoral Roll Revision

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: More than 2.24 lakh electors in Meghalaya were identified under the "No Mapping" category during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, requiring detailed verification during the claims and objections phase, Chief Electoral Officer B.D.R. Tiwari said on Tuesday.

Tiwari said the exercise achieved 99.62 per cent distribution and 96.95 per cent digitisation of Enumeration Forms ahead of the publication of the draft electoral roll on August 5. He added that 1.49 lakh electors were identified under the absent, shifted, death and duplicate (ASDD) category, including 74,851 deceased, 37,914 shifted, 28,826 absent, 5,899 duplicate and 2,166 electors who refused to submit Enumeration Forms.

Ri-Bhoi recorded the highest proportion of 'No Mapping' electors at 23.45 per cent, while East Khasi Hills had the highest number of ASDD cases. The Election Commission fixed July 29 as the deadline for submitting Enumeration Forms, warning that those who failed to do so would not be included in the draft electoral roll.

Also Read: Assam Government Withdraws All Cases Against NEET Protesters, Orders Release Review