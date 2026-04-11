Meghalaya Govt Felicitates 40 SSLC Toppers With CM's Special Grant

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Friday honoured 40 students who excelled in the SSLC examination, presenting them with cash awards under the Chief Minister's Special Grant.

The awardees were drawn from the Khasi and Jaiñtia Hills districts, and the event marked what officials described as a first-of-its-kind initiative to formally recognise scholastic achievement at the state level.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma personally presented the awards and spoke about the government's intent to make the programme a recurring annual event.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative marks our commitment to celebrating excellence and nurturing the dreams of our students," Sangma said.

He added that he aims to make the recognition drive an annual tradition, signalling a longer-term policy push to reward academic performance across the state.

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