Meghalaya SSLC results 2026: Gorkha Pathshala shines as Wangaal Lama tops state with 585 marks

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026, registering an overall pass percentage of 86.84 per cent. The results reflected consistent effort and discipline among students across the State.

Wangaal Lama emerged as the State topper, securing 585 marks. A student of Gorkha Pathshala Higher Secondary School in Shillong, he attributed his success to hard work and determination, stressing that there is no substitute for sincere effort. Coming from a humble background-his father works at an archery counter and his mother is a housewife-Wangaal said he remains grounded and is proud to have made his parents happy. Though he has not yet decided on a specific career path, he said his immediate goal was to secure the top rank and he is confident about finding his purpose in due course.

Gorkha Pathshala also celebrated other achievers. Aaditya Thapa secured the seventh position with 569 marks. Despite family responsibilities and personal challenges, including caring for younger siblings, he said he gave his full effort to studies. He aspires to become a Chartered Accountant or pursue filmmaking.

Sharat Chettri secured the eighth position with 568 marks. With a strong interest in Mathematics and cooking, he expressed his desire to pursue science while aiming for a career as a chef. He credited his parents-his father a driver and his mother a shopkeeper-for their support.

A total of 48,623 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 42,228 passed, including those clearing six and five subjects. Among regular candidates, the pass percentage was 93.30 per cent for Regular-1 and 80.72 per cent for Regular-2. Boys slightly outperformed girls, recording a pass percentage of 94.14 per cent compared to 92.88 per cent among girls.

In the merit list, Vishal Kumar of Embee Rosebud Higher Secondary School, Tura, secured the second position with 576 marks. The third position was jointly held by Prajukta Roy of Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Prinita Das of Pechon A Sangma Memorial Police Public Secondary School, Tura, both with 575 marks.

The fourth position saw a three-way tie among Samdi Mukhim of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Nathanael Mantre Laloo of Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong, and Wandarihun Lyngkhoi of Anderson Higher Secondary School, Nongstoin, each scoring 572 marks. Jenita Pator of Sawlyngdoh Higher Secondary School, Mowkaiaw, secured the fifth position with 571 marks.

Several other students featured in the top 10, with marks ranging from 570 to 565.

District-wise, West Jaintia Hills recorded the highest pass percentage at 94.99 per cent, followed by South West Khasi Hills (94.60 per cent) and East Khasi Hills (94.17 per cent). However, some Garo Hills districts reported lower pass percentages, highlighting regional disparities in educational outcomes.

The board also awarded star marks to students securing 75 per cent and above in aggregate and letter marks to those scoring 80 per cent or more in individual subjects, promoting academic excellence.

Also Read: MBoSE Postpones Class 12 Exams in West Garo Hills