Meghalaya Govt Issues Guidelines for Movement of Persons & Vehicles to and from Shillong Urban Agglomeration

SHILLONG: In pursuance to Order of the Home (Political) Department dated 28th April 2021 and in order to safeguard the population at large from an uncontrollable surge in COVID-19 cases in East Khasi Hills District in general and in Shillong Urban Agglomeration in particular, the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills District has restricted movement of persons and vehicles to and from Shillong Urban Agglomeration w.e.f 5:00 AM of the 1st of May, 2021 to 5:00 AM of the 10th of May, 2021.

Inter-District or Intra-District movement to/from Shillong Urban Agglomeration is restricted except for those permitted on self declaration and subject to adherence to Covid protocols for services comprising of Healthcare services including emergency services and vaccination, agriculture and veterinary services, transportation of essential items, movement of students, teachers and staff related to conduct of examinations, goods vehicles, E-commerce services, supply of medicines and pharmaceuticals, home delivery services, accredited or registered press personnel (Print & Electronic), persons engaged in construction activities and for persons travelling on Essential Government duty namely, Medical teams and officials on Covid-19 duty, Police, Security and Armed Forces, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, Power (NEEPCO, MeECL, Powergrid etc.), Water Supply (PHE), Roads and Buildings (PWD, NHAI, NHIDCL, etc), Municipal Services, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Information and Public Relations, Banks, Post & Telegraph and Telecommunication Services. Passes for movement of such cases is not required. Any persons found violating the movement protocol or furnishing false self- declaration shall be liable for penal action as per law.

Further, in order to facilitate movement of vehicles for any emergency during the restricted period, the general public can avail e-Pass online on the district website "eastkhasihills.gov.in" under "E-Pass". SMS will be triggered to the applicant once the pass is approved and issued. Applicant can track & download the e-Pass from the link given on the District website.

Vehicular movement for passenger vehicles will be restricted as per notification issued by the Transport Department and District Transport Officer dated 29th April 2021. (MIPR)

In compliance with Order No.TPT.25/2020/PtI/279, dated: 29th April 2021 issued by the Commissioner & Secretary, Transport Department, Government of Meghalaya, Shillong, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and as a precautionary measure to safeguard the citizens of the District and State as a whole, the following arrangement of Local Taxis and Auto Rickshaws may ply in Shillong Urban Agglomeration with effect from l' May, 2021 to 10th May 2021 as per the details indicated below:



Days Local Taxi and Auto Rickshaw 1' May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 1 & 2

3rd May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 3 & 4

4th May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 5 & 6

5th May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 7 & 8

6th May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 9 & 0

7th May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 1 & 2

8th May, 2021 Vehicles Ending with 3 & 4

This arrangement of Public Transport vehicles on rotation basis within Shillong Urban Agglomeration is permitted from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM and will continue until further orders. However, all vehicles entering Shillong Urban Agglomeration should possess a valid pass and may be permitted only for purposes indicated as per Order No. POL.75/2020/PtI/91, dt. 28th April 2021, Para A-7. Read more Public Transport should be used strictly for the movement of persons as permitted at Para A-7 of the aforesaid order. The driver and passengers are to strictly ensure seating as per permitted capacity, wearing of the mask at all times, use of hand sanitizers and all other advisories of the Health and Family Welfare Department. Violation of any norms and advisories of the Government of Health and Family Welfare Department and this office will be liable for action as per Law by the appropriate authority.

Arrangements of #PublicTransportVehicles on a rotation basis for plying within the Shillong Urban Agglomeration w.e.f. 1st May 2021 to 10th May 2021, @Cheesa @DC_EKH @MeghalayaPolice (https://t.co/O7nLm8Zwhw) — MegNIC (@MeghalayaGov) April 30, 2021





Also Read: Meghalaya Govt Issues Guidelines for Disposal of Dead Bodies of COVID-19 Suspects or Confirmed Case

Also Watch: BPF Leader Pramilarani Brahma confident about their victory