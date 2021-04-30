Vaccine for 18 to 44 years age group deferred in Meghalaya Order placed with SSI for vax delivery

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Government has informed that COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya shall not commence on May 1, adding that the exact date of commencement will be notified soon.



Meanwhile, the State has already placed its order for adequate number of vaccines from SSI (Serum Institute of India), Pune.

COVID vaccination for adult beneficiaries (above 18 years of age) was scheduled to commence from May 1, 2021; and, online registration for the process which commenced (on www.cowin.gov.in.) from April 28, 2021, shall continue as planned.

An earlier notification had stated that following the announcement of Union government, vaccination will be allowed only via online registration. Spot registration will not be permitted for the 18-44-year age group. Residents in the 18-44-year age group are being encouraged to actively register themselves for vaccination.

Vaccination for the already eligible priority groups i.e., Healthcare and frontline workers, citizens above 45 years of age will continue as usual at the designated vaccination centers. (Agencies)

