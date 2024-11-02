Meghalaya: HANM Announces Protest in Delhi for ILP & Language Recognition

SHILLONG: Hynniewtrep Achik Awakening Movement on Friday said it would stage a major protest rally in New Delhi on January 3, to press its demands from the government: implementation of Inner Line Permit on the State and recognition of mother tongue languages of the two North Eastern tribes-Khasis and Garos-in Schedule 8 of the Constitution of India.

HANM president Lamphrang Kharbani explained the plans and arrangements of the protest at a press conference. He declared that the Delhi police have allowed the demonstration to be held at Jantar Mantar on 25 February next year. This is a popular spot where political protests are conducted and is a symbolic site to raise demands before the government.

Speaking to Factly, Kharbani said that the protest was inevitable because ILP is essentially a matter concerning the protection of the identity and rights of the Meghalayan people. In other words, an inner line permit is a type of special permit issued specifically to Indian citizens for seeking entry into certain areas within Northeast India to preserve the cultural and demographic integrity of these regions. Along with this, the demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution is considered the most important demand for the recognition and promotion of the linguistic heritage of the Khasi and Garo tribes.

During their visit to Delhi, the HANM delegation met with Rajya Sabha MP Rakhesh Sinha, who holds a very important position in the BJP as in charge of the Northeast. During this meeting, the delegation presented a copy of their petition to Sinha. The latter had already sent the petition to other prominent government figures including the President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of State for Home Affairs. The petition lists the demands for the immediate implementation of the ILP in Meghalaya and linguistic recognition of the Khasi and Garo languages.

Kharbani claimed that the MP reassured the delegation that he would present their demands before the central government committee. "He has promised to pay a visit to Meghalaya to discuss the important issues in detail. Such assurance has given hope to HANM members because the interaction is an important milestone on the road leading to the fulfillment of the demands of the movement, concluded Kharbani.

The HANM is rallying the support of all stakeholders in preparation for the protest date, appealing to the community members to come out and raise their voices over issues relating to the rights and recognition of their heritage. Issues brought out during the protest will not only relate to the ILP and inclusion of the language but also issues concerning the people of Meghalaya and the entire Northeast.

Summing it all up, the Hynniewtrep Achik Awakening Movement's protest in Delhi speaks to a moment of significant value for the Khasi and Garo people, as they try to fight for their rights and their cultural identity in the light of the Indian Constitution. The movement will get a strong message conveyed from political leaders and through mobilization within the community to protect the identity and heritage of the people of Meghalaya.