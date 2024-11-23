Meghalaya: Hawkers In Shillong Raise Objection Against Relocation Plan From Khyndai Lad

SHILLONG: The hawkers and street vendors in Khyndai Lad protested outside the Shillong Municipal Board office on Friday, opposing the Meghalaya Government’s plan to relocate them.

Under the banner of Meghalaya Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA), the hawkers and street vendors protested against the decision taken by the state government to relocate them to the Muda Shopping Complex by November 24.

The protest brought attention to the dissatisfaction with the absence of communication about the relocation plan, impacting more than 5,000 registered vendors.

The demonstration initiated discussions with Shillong Municipal Board Executive Engineer FB Chyne, where they asked for clarification regarding the government’s objectives and guaranteed vendors that they could continue their business without threat of relocation.