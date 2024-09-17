Meghalaya HC Seeks Detailed Information On Shillong Airport Development Plan

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court on Monday reviewed a report on the Topography and Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) Survey conducted using Aerial LiDAR technology for the ongoing development of Shillong Airport.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was earlier filed by the Registrar General against the Meghalaya government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the court is hearing this matter.

During the court proceedings, Dr N Mozika, representing the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), stressed upon the need to get more clarity on the technical aspects of the project, including the likes of earth-cutting requirements and associated costs.