Meghalaya HC Seeks Detailed Information On Shillong Airport Development Plan

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court on Monday reviewed a report on the Topography and Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) Survey conducted using Aerial LiDAR technology for the ongoing development of Shillong Airport.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was earlier filed by the Registrar General against the Meghalaya government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the court is hearing this matter.
During the court proceedings, Dr N Mozika, representing the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), stressed upon the need to get more clarity on the technical aspects of the project, including the likes of earth-cutting requirements and associated costs.
He sought detailed information from the technical experts of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in this regard.
The Advocate General, A Kumar, and Amicus Curiae, P Yobin, agreed with Dr Mozika, as they recognized the complexity of this ambitious project and took into cognizance the significance of precise information.
The case was adjourned to September 24 by the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh. All the relevant officials have been instructed to attend the next hearing so that they can provide the necessary clarifications as and when required.
The Advocate General and Amicus Curiae will get a copy of the report before the next hearing. The purpose behind the ongoing inspection of the Shillong Airport development project by the court is to ensure safety and efficiency in the infrastructure upgrades.
