Meghalaya Hit By Sharp Price Rise, Shillong MP Calls For Immediate Action

SHILLONG: The prices of essential commodities have soared in Meghalaya, leading to widespread public resentment. The Voice of the People Party has taken a proactive step by bringing up this issue to the forefront and has demanded immediate measures from the government for price reduction.

VPP Member of Parliament Ricky Syngkon has formally addressed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, emphasizing on the party's concerns regarding this matter.

The Shillong MP wrote a letter to the Meghalaya CM where he specifically mentioned about the surging prices that have caused huge financial distress to the common people, especially the poor and marginalised sections of the society.