Meghalaya Hit By Sharp Price Rise, Shillong MP Calls For Immediate Action

SHILLONG: The prices of essential commodities have soared in Meghalaya, leading to widespread public resentment. The Voice of the People Party has taken a proactive step by bringing up this issue to the forefront and has demanded immediate measures from the government for price reduction.
VPP Member of Parliament Ricky Syngkon has formally addressed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, emphasizing on the party's concerns regarding this matter.
The Shillong MP wrote a letter to the Meghalaya CM where he specifically mentioned about the surging prices that have caused huge financial distress to the common people, especially the poor and marginalised sections of the society.
According to the VPP, the reason behind the price rise includes multiple factors like numerous toll gates on highways and the alleged exploitation of farmers and consumers.
In this regard, the party held a peaceful sit-in demonstration in Shillong's Malki football ground to draw attention to this crucial issue.
Expressing his frustration, Syngkon complained that the matter was not adequately addressed during the recent Assembly session, as a result of which, the opposition was compelled to "take this matter to the streets."
The VPP has proposed a list of demands to curb the escalating prices. These include finding out the root causes of inflation, regulating toll gates and checkpoints, safeguarding farmers from exploitation by middlemen, and strengthening the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to enforce price controls.
Meanwhile, Syngkon raised another important concern regarding this issue. It pertains to the Umiam bridge's unsuitability for heavy-loaded vehicles, forcing transporters to use longer routes.
He attributed this to the sharp rise in prices due to increased transportation costs, urging the government to explore and figure out shorter alternative routes to ease the movement of goods.
The VPP has warned of potential further action if their demands are not fulfilled at the earliest. Syngkon concluded his letter by stating, "We hope that the government will act swiftly to address these concerns and work towards providing relief to the citizens of the state."