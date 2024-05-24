Meghalaya Health Department Links Malaria Deaths to Outdoor Online Gaming

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Health Department has linked eight malaria-related deaths last year to outdoor online gaming activities. All deceased were under age 30 a demographic typically associated with good health and fitness.

A senior health official expressed serious concern. There is a growing trend of mobile gaming in rural regions. The official highlighted that children and young adults spend extended periods playing online games outdoors to access better internet connectivity. They inadvertently expose themselves to mosquito bites and consequently malaria infections. This observation was made during visit to various areas in March. Young boys were seen engrossed in gaming activities.

The official contrasted behavior of youth with that of older residents. Older individuals tend to seek advice from Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs). They adopt preventive measures against malaria. In contrast, younger individuals appear less concerned about the risk of contracting disease.

Adding to challenge is noted change in mosquito behavior. There’s increase in duration of mosquito bites. The official pointed out that the time mosquitoes spend biting has doubled; raising the risk of infection.

Despite significant reduction in malaria cases over past decade the Meghalaya Health Department remains vigilant. Efforts to combat disease include distribution of bed nets, test kits and medications to at-risk communities. These measures are especially crucial. Recent outbreaks in urban areas - Williamnagar Baghmara and Tura necessitate action. High-risk districts such as South Garo Hills, East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills are under close watch. South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills are considered low-risk areas.

The health official also mentioned that changes in temperature are contributing to rise in malaria cases and fatalities. The department is implementing precautionary measures. Aim is to mitigate the impact of these environmental factors.

In response to emerging threat Health Department is intensifying its efforts to raise awareness about dangers of prolonged outdoor activities, particularly during peak mosquito hours. They stress importance of preventive measures and risks associated with neglecting them.