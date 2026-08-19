Meghalaya Health Dept to verify HC data on reported surge in Byrnihat respiratory cases

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Health Department will verify data on Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) cases in Byrnihat that was presented before the Meghalaya High Court, Health and Family Welfare Minister Wailadmiki Shylla said, noting that the figures available with the department did not indicate a rise on the scale reported to the court.

The department will examine the source of the data and compare it with records maintained by health facilities in the area. The move came as the High Court expressed concern over a reported increase in ARI cases in Byrnihat, with figures placed before it showing a rise from about 1,800 cases in 2021 to 7,284 in 2025.

Shylla said the department's records did not support the figures cited before the court, although he acknowledged that ARI cases had been reported in the area.

Following the High Court's directions, Shylla and Health Department officials inspected healthcare facilities in Byrnihat. The inspection led to directions to improve diagnostic and specialist services, including the provision of an X-ray facility and adequate technical support.

The minister said the department would address the requirements at the earliest and was also considering an upgrade of the existing community health centre in Byrnihat.

The difference between the court-cited figures and the department's records remained a key concern. Shylla said officials would determine the source of the data, verify the figures and submit a report.

He said the department would also continue implementing the High Court's directions to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services in the industrial area.

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