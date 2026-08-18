Meghalaya CM Sangma lays foundation for Rs 140-crore South West Khasi Hills road project

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 140-crore upgradation of the Weiloi-Mawkyrwat-Rangthong road in South West Khasi Hills, describing the project as a potential growth corridor for the region.

Funded entirely by the state, the project aims to improve connectivity between villages and economic centres, reduce travel and transportation constraints and expand access to markets, healthcare, education and tourism destinations.

Sangma said more than Rs 850 crore worth of projects had been implemented in South West Khasi Hills since 2018, with the cumulative commitment reaching nearly Rs 990 crore. The investments covered roads, drinking water, education, healthcare and tourism. He said more than 3,200 km of roads had been constructed across Meghalaya over the past eight years and stressed that development should extend beyond Shillong to remote districts.

Sangma said the upgraded road would improve opportunities in tourism, agriculture, trade and education by connecting villages with economic hubs and improving market access. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira and MLAs Renikton Lyngdoh, Piyush Marwein, Olan Singh Suin and Celestine Lyngdoh attended the programme.

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