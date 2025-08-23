Meghalaya Health Minister sounds alarm over syringe attack on Shillong schoolgirl

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday expressed grave concern over the recent syringe attack on a 15-year-old schoolgirl in Shillong, terming it “sporadic in nature but alarming.”

The shocking incident reportedly occurred near the multipurpose youth centre of Jaiaw Presbyterian Church, close to Dinam Hall, where two masked individuals allegedly injected the girl with a suspected drug before fleeing. The attack has sparked widespread fear among parents and residents regarding public safety.

“This is indeed a very, very unfortunate incident. A young school student was attacked and stabbed by a needle. I have not yet received all the information,” Dr. Lyngdoh told reporters. She confirmed that the National People’s Women Front (NPWF), the women’s wing of the NPP, had already visited the victim at Robert Hospital, and the government is collecting details to assess the potential health risks faced by the girl.

Calling the incident a wake-up call, the minister stressed the need for systemic intervention. She announced plans to establish fully dedicated drug treatment centres in Shillong and Tura, while admitting that existing health facilities are ill-equipped to address the complexities of drug-related cases.

“Corrective measures are far more relevant, far more important and far more pressing,” she said, adding that drug addiction recovery requires collaboration between doctors, social workers, and field health workers.

An interdepartmental committee comprising Health, Social Welfare, and Education departments has been formed to draw up immediate steps. The government is also exploring the possibility of redesignating underutilised health facilities, such as certain community health centres, to function as drug treatment centres.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to its flagship Drug Reduction Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), Dr. Lyngdoh said, “We have to look at DREAM as the greatest opportunity for intervention, redressal, and corrective measures to sort this big social issue out.”

Highlighting recent progress, she cited the opening of the state’s first all-women rehabilitation centre as a significant milestone. “This was a distant dream even a few years ago when all rehab centres were predominantly male. Now we need to look at all of this seriously,” she added.

