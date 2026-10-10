Meghalaya: Hek criticises Sniawbhalang Dhar’s remarks, urges leaders to set a positive example for youth

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP legislator A.L. Hek on Friday criticised Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar's choice of words during a media interaction, saying public representatives must exercise caution when speaking in public, as their remarks could send the wrong message to children and the younger generation. Hek, however, clarified that he had not taken Dhar's remarks as a direct attack on him and declined to comment on the political careers of either leader, stressing that his concern was the example set by those holding public office.

Hek said he had listened to and watched Dhar's statement twice but had found no direct reference to himself. Referring to the phrase "Kam lok jong me", which Dhar had used during a press briefing, Hek said the Deputy Chief Minister had directed the remark at the media personnel interviewing him. "If he has told me directly, I know how to react also," Hek said, adding that since Dhar had not addressed him directly, he had nothing to react to personally.

However, Hek questioned the appropriateness of using such language during a live media interaction, emphasising the responsibility of political leaders to set a positive example for younger generations. "So, we have to be very careful before we speak," he said, adding that such remarks risked sending "a wrong message to the upcoming generations". He reiterated that his concern was not about individual political careers but about the values and conduct that elected representatives conveyed to children and Generation Z.

Asked about Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong's statement on the issue, Hek said he had not yet gone through the remarks and would not comment without knowing what had been said. "I have not gone through the statement of Prestone Tynsong," he said, describing it as the Deputy Chief Minister's personal opinion and adding that he had nothing to say about a statement he had not heard.

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