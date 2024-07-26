Meghalaya High Court Rejects Teacher’s Appeal in Molestation Case

SHILLONG: In a recent ruling Meghalaya High Court firmly denied an appeal by a teacher seeking to suspend his sentence in a high-profile molestation case. The teacher was convicted by a Special Judge (POCSO) in West Garo Hills Tura. He was found guilty of molesting a 12-year-old girl. The court had sentenced him to 18 months in prison. The court imposed fine of Rs 20,000. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of imprisonment.

The conviction of the teacher is linked to incident on May 16 2016. The victim, a Class VII student was returning home from a private tuition session. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the teacher molested her in a secluded area. He had dropped her off there. The incident was witnessed by the victim’s grandmother. She was in an adjacent room. She saw the teacher committing the offense. The teacher fled the scene.

The victim's father promptly reported the incident to police. This led to an investigation by Tura Women police. A charge sheet was filed against the teacher on November 29 2016. The trial court framed charges under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 10 2017. Despite pleading not guilty the teacher was found guilty. This was after a comprehensive trial.

In its recent decision, the Meghalaya High Court upheld the trial court's judgment. It reaffirmed both the teacher’s conviction. The sentence imposed was also reaffirmed. The court cancelled the bail bonds. It directed him to surrender immediately. This is to serve his prison term.

This ruling underscore judiciary's commitment to addressing and penalizing crimes under the POCSO Act. It reinforces legal protections afforded to minors. It ensures that justice is served. This is especially in sensitive cases involving the exploitation of children.