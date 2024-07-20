Meghalaya: High Court Ruling Ensures Equal Pay for 1,300 MeECL Casual Workers

SHILLONG: In a landmark decision the High Court of Meghalaya has ordered Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) to ensure equal pay for more than 1,300 casual and contractual workers. This directive comes as a result of petition filed by the MeECL Progressive Workers Union (MPWU). The ruling issued on July 15 by Justice Wanlura Diengdoh. It mandates that the affected workers receive the same pay as their permanent counterparts performing similar duties. These workers include cleaners, peons meter readers and linemen.

The court's order requires MeECL to implement the equal pay structure within two months of receiving the certified copy of the judgment. On Friday, MPWU president Mantiphrang Lyngdoh Kiri presented this copy to Sanjay Goyal. He is the PA of MeECL’s CMD. Kiri expressed gratitude for the court's ruling.

Describing the judgment as “historic” Kiri emphasized that decision entitles the longstanding casual workers to equivalent salaries and benefits as permanent staff. The union, established in 2017. It has previously secured several benefits. These include earned leave. Casual leave. Overtime pay. Incremental wage increases based on service duration. The introduction of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) was also a significant achievement. This is attributed to social activist Angela Rangad’s advocacy.

Despite financial challenges previously cited by the management for not regularizing workers Kiri noted improvements in MeECL’s financial health. Revenue losses have reduced from 25% to 9%, as reported by Power Minister AT Mondal. However, many employees with 20 to 25 years of service are still awaiting regularization and EPF benefits.

Angela Rangad who assisted union in filing petition, hailed the ruling as crucial victory for casual workers. A beacon of hope for other struggling labor groups in Meghalaya. She criticized the state’s spending priorities. She argued that neglecting workforce welfare undermines growth and productivity. Rangad urged the government to realign its focus to prioritize the well-being of its workforce. She highlighted the critical need to address these issues for sustainable development.