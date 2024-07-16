Meghalaya: Hima Sohra Misses KHADC Deadline for Land Document Return to Non-Tribals

SHILLONG: The deadline set by Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) for Hima Sohra to return all land documents issued to non-tribals in Majai expired today. However Hima Sohra has reported it has not received any official order from KHADC on this matter.

Last week, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem, had given Hima Sohra until July 15 to comply with the directive. “The CEM recently gave statement asking us to return all land documents issued to non-tribals in Majai. But we have received nothing in writing till the end of the deadline given by him” stated B V Rymmai, Secretary of Hima Sohra today.

Rymmai questioned KHADC’s authority to convert Majai village into Raid without prior consultation and consent from Hima Sohra. He emphasized, “Hima Sohra has five Raids. There can be no sixth one. Even if there is such a decision it has to be with consent of Dorbar Hima.”

Rymmai argued that if KHADC is genuinely intent on removing non-tribal businesses from Majai, it should collaborate with Hima Sohra. He indicated if KHADC acts independently Hima Sohra will not take responsibility for consequences.

Rymmai suggested that certain individuals with vested interests try to draw attention to Majai. Comparing it to Them Iew Mawlong issue. He noted “In case of Them Iew Mawlong, State government formed High Power Committee. Invested significant funds to build cemented houses for residents. Is KHADC trying to do same with Majai? That’s the big question.”

Furthermore, Rymmai highlighted that Majai is not only area inhabited by non-tribals. Other places under Hima Sohra, such as Ichamati and Kalatek also have non-tribal residents. He pointed out that non-tribals live in various areas under KHADC jurisdiction and questioned whether similar actions would be taken in those places

In response to KHADC decision, Dorbar Hima of Sohra held meeting today. Attended by Rangbah Shnongs and Sirdars. Opposed notification to declare Majai as Raid. Freeman Sing Syiem Syiem of Hima Sohra, stated that if KHADC does not revoke its order. Traditional heads under Hima Sohra will approach KHADC to force CEM to overturn decision.