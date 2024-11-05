Meghalaya: HITO Opposes Industrial Development Of Forest land, Urges Government To Reconsider

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed handover of forest land known as CTI Byrni for industrial development.
HITO highlighted that this proposal does not align with the Meghalaya government’s conservation mission.
Addressing the Director of the state’s Soil & Water Conservation Department, HITO underscored possible environmental, social, and economic challenges posed by the plan, showcasing that the forest’s development into an industrial zone would negatively impact the community’s well-being and endanger future generations.
Expressing its commitment to the preservation of natural resources, HITO underlined that transforming forest land for industrial purposes undermines the mission of the Soil & Water Conservation Department.
“As an organization dedicated to the preservation and management of our natural resources, we find this move incompatible with the department’s mission to protect soil, water, and vegetation,” the letter said.
“In light of these critical concerns, we earnestly urge you to reconsider this proposal,” HITO’s letter concluded by saying.
The proposed development at CTI Byrni has raised notable local concern, representing a broader discussion in Meghalaya around balancing economic development with environmental preservation.
As the state contemplates its next steps, HITO’s opposition pointed out the risk for communities relying on natural resources and highlighted the need for sustainable development strategies that respect both ecological and social impacts.
