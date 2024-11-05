Meghalaya: HITO Opposes Industrial Development Of Forest land, Urges Government To Reconsider

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed handover of forest land known as CTI Byrni for industrial development.

HITO highlighted that this proposal does not align with the Meghalaya government’s conservation mission.

Addressing the Director of the state’s Soil & Water Conservation Department, HITO underscored possible environmental, social, and economic challenges posed by the plan, showcasing that the forest’s development into an industrial zone would negatively impact the community’s well-being and endanger future generations.