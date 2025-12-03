Meghalaya: HITO opposes Shree Cement Plant, warns of ‘irreversible threat’ to Daistong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has mounted a fierce objection to Shree Cement Limited’s plan to set up an Integrated Cement Plant at Khara Siang Lum Pyrshin in Daistong village, East Jaintia Hills, declaring that the project poses an “imminent and irreversible threat” to agriculture, water sources and indigenous livelihoods. In a memorandum submitted to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav through Dr V George Jenner, Deputy Director General of Forests, at the Integrated Regional Office in Lumbatngen, HITO said the project must be scrapped without delay. Speaking to the media, HITO president Donbok Dkhar warned that the organization “will not allow this cement plant in Daistong”.

HITO has categorically rejected the proposed Integrated Cement Plant and Captive Power Plant, asserting that the project is fundamentally incompatible with the agrarian and ecological landscape of the region. “The project represents an imminent and irreversible threat to the paddy fields, water sources, environment and traditional livelihood systems of the indigenous people,” the organization said, citing the company’s own Executive Summary, which shows that the site lies barely 0.82–1.4 km from Daistong village, is surrounded by fertile agricultural land and active paddy fields, and requires 600 KLD of water, including 515 KLD of fresh water. HITO warned that continuous industrial emissions and fugitive dust would devastate crops, contaminate soil and strain fragile water systems, causing damage that “once done, has no restoration — only permanent loss”.

The organization has also questioned the role of the Single Window Agency (SWA), chaired by the Chief Minister, which cleared the project for consideration. HITO said such approval, granted without addressing “profound environmental and livelihood consequences”, raises serious concerns about governance accountability. It cautioned that “development cannot be bulldozed through because it is politically convenient”, stressing that authorities have no mandate to gamble with people’s future.

Reiterating its demand for the immediate cancellation of the project and all related clearances, HITO issued a stern warning that any attempt by the Centre, the State Government or the SWA to push the project forward “against the will and interest of the people” would meet with organized, lawful and unrelenting resistance. “We are not against development. We are against destruction disguised as development,” HITO said, reaffirming that the organization “will stand shoulder to shoulder with the affected communities” in defending their land, water and rights.

