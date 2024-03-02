Meghalaya: HNLC Security Officer Arrested in Meghalaya

HILLONG: Storgy Lyngdoh, a Personal Security Officer (PSO) for the outlawed group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was caught by police. Early Saturday morning in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, the cops picked him up. The top police officer in East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, told everyone they'd captured a person from the HNLC group.
Sources said Lyngdoh snuck into Meghalaya from Bangladesh. The police found him at his house in Mawlynrei, Khliehshnong and arrested him. The HNLC has been writing a lot of demand letters, especially to people in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills. This happening is adding to that drama.
In the past, Storgy Lyngdoh joined the HNLC in peace talks with the government. But these days, the HNLC is asking for more and more, so much that they quit the peace talks. The group says the government is not answering their main requests. One thing they want is a free pass for their leaders and members.
With the arrest of Lyngdoh, there's talk of renewed disturbance from the HNLC. Even though they had peace talks before, the HNLC seems to be getting tougher with their demands. They even got one of their big figures arrested. The whole situation is a worry because it suggests that the peace talks have gone bye-bye and the troubles are back.
Peace talks didn't work out, showing how tricky it is to meet the needs of rebel groups. The HNLC pulling out hints at their unhappiness with how the government is handling their requests. Their call for forgiveness shows there's a tangle of problems needing thoughtful attention for a lasting fix.
After Lyngdoh's capture, people are focusing again on the tough job of keeping the peace while dealing with what makes people rebel. We can expect people to watch with a close eye as the government tries to start talks again and keep tensions from getting worse in Meghalaya.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: