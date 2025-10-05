Meghalaya holds statewide test to boost adult literacy

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a landmark effort to promote adult literacy, Meghalaya conducted the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Awareness Test (FLNAT) on September 26, across 12 districts and 48 blocks, targeting school dropouts and adult learners aged 15 and above.

A total of 20,137 candidates—7,348 men and 12,789 women—appeared for the test to assess their basic literacy and numeracy skills. A team from the State Literacy Mission Authority (SLMA) personally visited six centres in the West Jaintia Hills district, where 1,817 learners participated.

“The results will be sent to the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which will issue certificates to successful learners,” officials confirmed on Saturday. This marks a significant step towards strengthening adult education in the state.

