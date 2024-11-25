Meghalaya: Hope Rekindled for BPL Housing Project in Shillong

SHILLONG: In a positive development for the long-stalled housing project for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families at Nongmensong Lumphira in Shillong, the state government has taken steps to resume construction and expand the initiative with additional buildings.

The Urban Affairs Department has been working on a new Detailed Project Report, which will detail the completion of work. Speaking to newsmen, Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said the DPR would be ready within a month. He assured that all housing units would be handed over to the beneficiaries upon completion of the project.

These houses are for the needy, and we will serve them just as planned," Dhar emphasized. On fears that the half-built houses will become dens for criminals and drug peddlers, Dhar said with a sense of worry, "I am really scared about this. I have asked officials to accelerate the DPR and make alluring progress on both the half-built and those to be built".

Meanwhile, the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) has called upon the government to either expedite the project or seal off the area. The group reminded that the project site continues to risk growing hazards for the locals in its abandoned buildings.

"This is a community project and we will ensure that this environment will be safer and better for the residents," Dhar stressed.

The Urban Affairs Minister expressed satisfaction regarding the progress of various initiatives under the New Shillong Township (NST) project. Reaffirming commitment to the ambitious venture, Dhar said: "A number of projects are underway in NST and many more are in the pipeline. In three to four years, the township will undergo a drastic transformation.

He added, "Requesting funds from the central government remains an ongoing process, and thank God we have, and continue to receive support from the Government of India for the NST project."

It has already seen significant investments, such as ₹331 crore spent in land acquisition and ₹83.07 crore generated through land premiums. The government expects the initiative to be of great benefit to the region and its residents.