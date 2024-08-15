Meghalaya: HSPDP Urges Meghalaya Government to Resume Second Phase of Border Talks with Assam

SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has urged Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government to expedite second phase of border negotiations with Assam. It emphasized need to resolve six remaining areas of difference between two states. Party’s president KP Pangniang, raised concerns in letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. He highlighted urgency of matter.

Pangniang expressed disappointment over delayed progress in second phase. Six sectors are still pending resolution. Despite this HSPDP acknowledged government’s efforts in resolving six sectors of century-old interstate boundary dispute in 2022. However, party stressed that completion of remaining sectors should be prioritized.

HSPDP’s appeal to government comes at critical time. Tensions over unresolved border areas have persisted for decades. Party emphasized that addressing these issues promptly is crucial for maintaining peace and stability in region

In his communication with press Pangniang revealed that Chief Minister Sangma has assured HSPDP that second phase of talks will resume soon. Chief minister is expected to meet with Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma before upcoming autumn session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Pangniang also mentioned that both state governments have already constituted regional committees to handle negotiations. Necessary documentation is being prepared for submission to Assam.

Party's concerns are particularly focused on Langpih sector a contentious area where Meghalaya claims jurisdiction over 54 villages through West Khasi Hills' regional committee. Issue of border disputes between Assam and Meghalaya has been long-standing one. Both states have differing claims over several areas.

Meghalaya Minister Paul Lyngdoh has previously stated that state strongly asserts claims over these villages. This sentiment echoed by HSPDP. The party’s letter serves as a reminder to MDA government of importance of resolving these disputes. They have been source of tension between two neighboring states for many years.

As second phase of talks approaches HSPDP has expressed hope. They hope that Meghalaya government will take swift action to address pending issues. They seek to ensure peaceful resolution to interstate boundary dispute.