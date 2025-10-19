Meghalaya: HYC urges tourists to protect Sohra, Khasi-Jaintia hills ecosystem

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council–Central Executive Council (HYC-CEC) has issued a fervent appeal to tourists visiting Sohra and the Khasi-Jaintia Hills to act responsibly and help preserve the region’s fragile ecosystem.

“As we welcome you to the breathtaking landscapes of Sohra and the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, we invite you to join us in preserving the natural beauty and delicate ecosystem of our homeland,” the Council stated. “The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council is conscious of the urgent need to protect and preserve our fragile environment due to the increasing number of visitors, and we kindly request your cooperation in this regard.”

The HYC’s Environment Cell has urged tourists to dispose of waste responsibly, respect local customs, use eco-friendly products, and avoid littering or polluting water bodies. Visitors have also been asked not to damage local flora and fauna, remove natural materials, or use public roads for cooking and picnicking.

By adhering to these principles, the Council said, both residents and visitors can ensure the sustainability of Sohra’s natural beauty for generations to come. “We look forward to your cooperation and that you ‘explore with purpose, protect with passion,’ as well as ‘take only memories, leave only footprints’ in our region,” it added.

