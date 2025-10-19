Former MLAs poised to join Congress amid leadership uncertainty in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As many as three senior former legislators including one each from the BJP and the TMC are likely to join the Congress by the end of this month or early next month, setting off political ripples across Meghalaya and adding fresh intrigue to the already simmering suspense over Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Vincent H. Pala’s leadership.

The Congress, still grappling to recover its lost ground, suddenly finds itself at the centre of renewed political energy yet questions loom large over whether Pala is quietly stepping back or if a subtle “Delhi diktat” is guiding the unfolding realignment. His prolonged absence from the state had earlier triggered whispers of a leadership vacuum and internal unease within the party’s rank and file.

Breaking his silence, Pala clarified, “My stay abroad was due to family responsibilities, even my wife is abroad. Recently, I have become a grandfather.” Since returning, the former Shillong MP has resumed political activity holding meetings and preparing for the crucial GHADC elections, which could determine his future standing in the party.

But the suspense refuses to die down. Sources within the All India Congress Committee (AICC) hint at possible leadership changes after the GHADC polls, with Pala’s position under careful review. “Discussions are on to remove Pala, perhaps after the District Council elections,” a senior AICC insider revealed. “But again, this decision will be taken by the high command sooner or later, he will be replaced.”

As the Congress braces for a possible influx of seasoned political heavyweights and a reshuffle at the top, all eyes are now fixed on Shillong.

Will Pala manage to reassert his grip and steer the party through turbulent waters or will Delhi’s invisible hand redraw the power map of Meghalaya Congress? The political answers, say insiders, will emerge only once the GHADC verdict sets the stage for the party’s next act.

Also Read: Meghalaya targets $10 billion growth, focus on startups and jobs