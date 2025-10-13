Meghalaya: IED defused in Umsning; police launch manhunt

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a late-evening operation, Ri Bhoi Police successfully defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) discovered at Umsning market, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

Around 7:30 pm, police received intelligence about an abandoned bag containing suspected explosives inside an unidentified compound near the Meghalaya Rural Bank at Umsning market. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a Ri Bhoi Police team cordoned off the area and located the suspicious bag.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), assisted by a K-9 unit, was immediately requisitioned. “The abandoned bag contained explosives, and with the expertise of the BDDS team, the IED was successfully diffused,” police confirmed.

Preliminary analysis revealed that the IED was made using 4.7 kg of gelatin, 10 detonators, and around 50 iron rod pieces packed as splinters— indicating that the device was designed for maximum impact. All explosive materials were seized from the scene in adherence to standard operating procedures.

Ri Bhoi, Superintendent of Police, V. S. Rathore stated that one suspect had been identified and police teams were working to apprehend him. He confirmed that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway.

No casualties or property damage were reported during the operation.

