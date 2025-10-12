Meghalaya: TMC in disarray as rift widens between Charles Pyngrope & Dr. Mukul Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be in deep organisational disarray, with widening cracks between State President Charles Pyngrope and Legislature Party Leader Dr. Mukul Sangma threatening to erode the party’s political coherence. Once projected as a formidable alternative to the ruling dispensation, the TMC now stands weakened by inertia, internal drift, and visible leadership discord.

Dr. Mukul Sangma has openly hinted at Pyngrope’s failure to shoulder his organisational responsibilities, lamenting the lack of party structure in the Khasi–Jaintia Hills region. “In as far as the need to organise the party (TMC) in the state of Meghalaya is concern, in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region of the state, the party has not been organised to the level which was expected to be,” he said, adding that “the challenge of building any political organisation… has its inherent hurdles.” While Dr. Sangma acknowledged that the party remains comparatively stronger in the western Garo Hills, he underscored that in the eastern flank of the state, “we have not done our jobs.”

Dr. Sangma distanced himself from the internal functioning of the party, asserting, “I am the leader of the TMC Meghalaya Legislature Party; other than that I do not hold any post in the party. The president of Meghalaya Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya is my distinguished colleague, the legislator from Nongthymmai constituency Charles Pyngrope.”

Sources reveal that Pyngrope has not convened any major organizational meeting for months, deepening disenchantment among the rank and file. The once high-voltage entry of TMC into Meghalaya politics in 2021, which saw a massive influx of Congress leaders has now fizzled out amid resignations, defections, and internal paralysis.

