Shillong: The Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District has declared the November 1 as Dry Day in the entire District of East Khasi Hills on account of Diwali.

All bonded warehouses, IMFL ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops, home-made wine licensees, wine and beer licensees, home delivery licensees, canteens and outstills shall remain closed on the November 1, stated a press release.

