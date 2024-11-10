Meghalaya: NEHU VC Denies Stubbornness, Appeals for Talks with Students

SHILLONG: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor, Professor P.S. Shukla, stated that it is the students, not him, who are being unyielding.

Confined within the NEHU campus, he said, “I have already reached out to the students two or three times, but if they remain unwilling, I may have no choice but to seek assistance from the administration.”

Emphasising that the current impasse is due to student resistance to dialogue, the NEHU VC said, “I am not the one being adamant; I’m every time ready to discuss things with anyway; I’m every time ready to go anywhere to find out the solution to the problems. Agitators are adamant. They don’t want to even discuss the matter. Without the discussion, without even communication, no one is able to find out the solution to the problems.”

When asked what type of assistance he might seek, Shukla explained that his goal is to promote open communication, potentially involving local leaders and community headmen to facilitate dialogue. “It’s not just about resolving matters within the campus. I am open to discussions with local community leaders who understand the university’s needs and challenges. This is not my first time involving them; I’ve previously collaborated with headmen on issues like anti-drug initiatives and other community projects. They appreciate my commitment to the university’s development, and I value their support.” Shukla underscored the importance of collective effort in addressing NEHU’s current challenges, calling for cooperation from both students and community stakeholders.

Also read: Meghalaya: Teachers’ Bodies Urge Governor to Intervene and Resolve NEHU Crisis