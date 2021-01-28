Meghalaya is making strides even during pandemic: Governor Satya Pal Malik

A CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the State has been making strides across various sectors to ensure the overall development despite the COVID-19 pandemic. "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, I am happy to say that most of our initiatives are on track. The greatest achievement, however, during the last year has been the management of COVID-19 pandemic itself," Malik said after unfurling the national flag at a ceremonial parade here on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

Malik also said that Meghalaya continues to be amongst the States with the lowest number of active cases and case fatality rates. The Governor further stated that the State government is committed to ensure welfare of the tribal and non-tribal residents in the State to ensure peace, harmony and overall development.

''On multiple occasions, the government has already laid out the overall developmental paradigm for the short, medium and long terms to improve the well-being of each and every citizen of Meghalaya,'' he said.

During the celebration, the Governor also handed over the 'U Tirot Sing Award for Arts & Literature' to Raphael Warjri, Pa Togan N Sangma for Social Services to Rev. Dilseng M. Sangma and U Kiang Nangbah Award for Sports to Hame Shaniah Suiam.

In recognition of the selfless, dedicated service rendered collectively by all the frontline Health workers of the Government of Meghalaya during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma handed over the award to Dr Margaret Marbaniang, (retd) Additional DHS and State Surveillance Officer, IDSP, DHS (MCH & FW).

The CM also handed over certificates to Pomlum PHC, Mawphlang CHC, Ganesh Das Government Maternal and Child Hospital, Shillong and Nazareth Hospital, Shillong for exemplary performance under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) and Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS).

The 72nd Republic Day Celebration in West Garo Hills was officially celebrated at the P. A. Sangma Stadium, Dakopgre, Tura, where Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute of the Meghalaya Police. He said that the State is committed to complete the remaining fencing on the International Border at a fast pace to contain the trans-border movement and activities of militants and anti-national elements.

Also Read: National Voters Day observed in Meghalaya

Also Watch: Bike-Truck Collides in Jamugurihat, Biker Critical

