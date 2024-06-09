Meghalaya: Jaintia Hills branch of Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur formed

SHILLONG: The federation of clan elders within the Khasi community, known as Ka Synjuk Ki Rangbah Kur Ka Bri U. Hynñiewtrep, is intensifying its efforts across the Khasi Jaintia Hills to counteract anti-social activities driven by vested interests. Particularly targeting commercial ventures and other disruptions to the economic and social fabric, these actions are deemed contrary to the foundational principles of the Khasi folk tradition, especially the matrilineal system of clan lineage.

The Synjuk was formed to safeguard the cultural heritage of the Khasi people and their land and also to devise various constitutional and legal mechanisms through the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council. Several bills have been proposed and successfully passed by the legislative council.

Extending its reach, the Synjuk has established units in East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills, and has recently inaugurated a robust branch in Jaintia Hills. The significant gathering at Ialong Dorbar Hall, was represented by Erwin K. Syiem Sutnga and Raphael Warjri, the central body of the Synjuk, led deliberations. They were joined by clan elders from across Jaintia Hills, representing over thirty clans.

Acknowledging the encroachment of non-indigenous communities in local affairs, particularly concerning folk culture and tradition, the elders passed a resolution. This resolution urges the Jaintia Hills District to propose legislation in the council aimed at safeguarding the community from unfair practices by non-local entities.

Additionally, office bearers were elected during this assembly, with Khroo Lamsalanki Pariat assuming the role of president. Pyrkhat Shylla and D. Donstan Khonglah were elected vice presidents, Hamkhian Dkhar as General Secretary, Gremalin H. Bareh as Assistant Secretary, Abutt Nelson Muksor as Treasurer, and Standbyme Sari as Sedia Secretary. All attendees were appointed as executive members.

Simultaneously, clan elders from Ri Bhoi district are scheduled to convene with the central executive committee members of the Synjuk on June 11, 2024, in Shillong. Meanwhile, the Jaintia Hills branch has set June 27, 2024, for the formal confirmation of the branch establishment and the newly elected office bearers.

