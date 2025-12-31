Meghalaya: JNC invokes Kiang Nangbah’s legacy, calls for Jaiñtia unity

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Marking the 163rd martyrdom anniversary of legendary freedom fighter U Woh Kiang Nangbah, the Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) on Sunday transformed remembrance into a forceful political and cultural assertion, warning that the threats faced by the Jaiñtia people today mirror the colonial betrayals that led to Nangbah's execution in 1862. The commemoration at the Kiang Nangbah memorial stone in Khliehriat was framed not merely as a tribute to history, but as a reminder that the struggle for land, identity and self-determination remains unfinished. Against the backdrop of rising concerns over land alienation, industrial expansion and the perceived erosion of Sixth Schedule safeguards, the JNC projected Nangbah's resistance as a living symbol of defiance and unity for the present generation.

Senior leaders of the JNC Central Executive Committee, along with members from all zones, units and circles, gathered under the organization's banner to offer floral tributes and reaffirm their resolve to uphold what they described as the indomitable spirit of the Jaiñtia hero. The atmosphere was charged with both reverence and urgency, as speakers repeatedly drew parallels between colonial-era oppression and contemporary developments affecting Jaiñtia land and institutions.

Delivering the keynote address, JNC president Sambormi Lyngdoh launched a scathing critique of what he termed a recurring pattern of betrayal, asserting that the circumstances confronting the Jaiñtia people today echo the events that ignited Nangbah's rebellion. "During Kiang Nangbah's time, the deceitful British misled our village elders and Dollois of the elakas, trampling upon our sacred traditions," he said. Recalling a defining moment in Jaiñtia history, Lyngdoh added, "The Doloi of Nartiang Elaka called forth the largest assembly in Jaiñtia history (Ka Ri ki Khat-ar Dolloi), a rallying cry against foreign forces tarnishing our Pnar customs and culture. From that pivotal moment, U Woh Kiang Nangbah arose, divinely appointed to lead our people in righteous anger."

The JNC president went on to recount the legendary episode that, according to tradition, marked Nangbah's divine mandate to lead. "Nangbah leapt into the Myntdu River, searching for a sacred leaf as a sign of divine approval. Emerging victorious, he held it high, declaring, 'As this green leaf clings together in threes, so must we-united in vision, strength and principles-to protect our communities forever!'" Lyngdoh stressed the enduring relevance of the symbolism, adding, "This was not just a symbol; it was a battle cry for unbreakable Jaiñtia unity."

Striking a warning note, Lyngdoh asserted that history was repeating itself in a more insidious form. "The venomous cycle of history is spinning once more. Just as British conspirators deceived our Dollois in the past, today's governments and opportunistic outsiders employ the same deceitful tactics, enticing village elders and elaka leaders with false assurances to appropriate our ancestral lands for cement empires, destructive mining operations and industrial exploitation," he said. Naming specific flashpoints, he remarked, "The betrayal by Shree Cement in Daistong, the labour invasions by Amrit, and the border encroachments from Assam are not mere coincidences; they are deliberate attacks on our Sixth Schedule sanctuaries, echoing the colonial land grabs that sparked Nangbah's uprising."

Concluding with a call for unity and vigilance, the JNC president warned against internal divisions, drawing a direct line between past treachery and present dangers. "Nangbah's demise was caused by a treacherous black sheep among us; today, we pledge zero tolerance for such vipers," he declared. Urging collective resolve, he said, "As sons of this sacred land, I call upon you to unite with the fierce spirit of that Myntdu leaf. Create one vision, one unbreakable strength and one ironclad principle to reclaim every inch of Jaiñtia territory."

